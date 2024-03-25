Craig Collins in for Tony Katz.
Fani Willis: I don’t feel like my reputation needs to be reclaimed
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Will Letitia James begin seizing Trump assets today?Source:Getty
Donald Trump hits $454 million bond deadline. Will Letitia James move in on his cash, buildings? (msn.com)
2. Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill – Guess How That WentSource:Getty
Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill – Guess How That Went – Twitchy
Listen:
3. What is the ‘sexy water’ wellness trend?Source:Getty
What is the ‘sexy water’ wellness trend — and is it worth it? (nypost.com)
4. Playground bullies do prosper – and go on to earn more in middle ageSource:Getty
Playground bullies do prosper – and go on to earn more in middle age | Bullying | The Guardian
Listen:
5.
Listen:
6. Pinewood Derby Starts This Week at Indiana State MuseumSource:Getty
Pinewood Derby Starts This Week at Indiana State Museum (wibc.com)
7. Woman honks her horn at closed drive thru windowSource:Getty
Listen: