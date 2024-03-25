Listen Live
Fani Willis: I don’t feel like my reputation needs to be reclaimed

Published on March 25, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz.

Fani Willis: I don’t feel like my reputation needs to be reclaimed

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Will Letitia James begin seizing Trump assets today?

New York State Attorney General (NYS AG) Letitia James... Source:Getty

Donald Trump hits $454 million bond deadline. Will Letitia James move in on his cash, buildings? (msn.com)

2. Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill – Guess How That Went

Tesla boss Musk visits factory after attack Source:Getty

Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill – Guess How That Went – Twitchy

Listen: 

 

3. What is the ‘sexy water’ wellness trend?

The hi-technology of drinking water manufacturing process. Source:Getty

What is the ‘sexy water’ wellness trend — and is it worth it? (nypost.com)

4. Playground bullies do prosper – and go on to earn more in middle age

angry kid addicted mobile phone Source:Getty

Playground bullies do prosper – and go on to earn more in middle age | Bullying | The Guardian

Listen:

5.

Listen:

6. Pinewood Derby Starts This Week at Indiana State Museum

Annual Cub Scout Pinewood Derby Source:Getty

Pinewood Derby Starts This Week at Indiana State Museum (wibc.com)

7. Woman honks her horn at closed drive thru window

Daily Life In Edmonton Source:Getty

Listen:

