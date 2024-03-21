Listen Live
Politics

Don Lemon is a pompous egomaniac

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Don Lemon is a pompous egomaniac

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. The gubernatorial interviews by Tony have been completed

3D rendering of the flag of Indiana on satin texture.

The gubernatorial interviews by Tony have been completed

Listen:

2. Trump to push for 15 week abortion ban

US-VOTE-election-POLITICS-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP Source:Getty

Trump to push for 15 week abortion ban – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-abortion-ban/2024/03/20/id/1158005/ 

3. Popcorn Moment: Don Lemon is a pompous egomaniac

2023 Native Son Awards Source:Getty

Don Lemon Suggests Elon Musk Was Uncomfortable ‘Sitting in Front of a Gay Black Guy’ | Video (msn.com)

Listen:

4. People are supporting communism on Tony’s social feed

Moscow Kremlin against the background of the USSR flag Source:Getty

People are supporting communism on Tony’s social feed.

Listen:

5. Biden and Trump vie for Latino support with very different pitches.

Americans voting in an election Source:Getty

Biden and Trump vie for Latino support with very different pitches. The voters are affected by the everyday things in their life.

Listen:

RELATED TAGS

Indiana
Trending
2023 Native Son Awards 5 items
Politics

Don Lemon is a pompous egomaniac

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close