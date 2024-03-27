Listen Live
Debate last night was not thrilling

Published on March 27, 2024

Debate last night was not thrilling.

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. Debate last night was not thrilling

Indiana Republican Governor's Candidates Source:FOX 59

Recap of GOP Governor debate last night on Fox 59/CBS 4. Chambers wins, Doden loses. 2024 Indiana Governor Republican Debate (fox59.com)

Listen:

2. Baltimore Bridge Collapse Update

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 26: The remains of the Francis Scott Key Source:Getty

What we know about Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse – ABC News (go.com)

Listen: 

3. A shortage of insulin

Woman is opening insuline pen Source:Getty

A shortage of insulin – https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2024/03/25/Eli-Lilly-insulin-shortage/3181711394385/

Listen: 

4. Marching on To Hinkle! Indiana State Outduels Cincinnati In NIT Quarterfinals

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 MVC Arch Madness - Indiana State vs Northern Iowa Source:Getty

Marching on To Hinkle! Indiana State Outduels Cincinnati In NIT Quarterfinals (wibc.com)

Indiana State basketball: Who is Robbie Avila, aka Cream Abdul-Jabbar (indystar.com)

 

5. Tony will fly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to watch Robbie Avila

TOPSHOT-BASKET-UAE-NBA-MAVERICKS-TIMBERWOLVES Source:Getty

Tony will fly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to watch Robbie Avila and Indiana State in the NIT

Listen:

6. 53% of Americans think Biden is a weak military leader

US-POLITICS-BIDEN Source:Getty

53% of Americans think Biden is a weak military leader – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-joe-biden-recruitment/2024/03/26/id/1158722/

Listen:

