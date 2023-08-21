Capture Indiana’s Charm: Top 7 Picturesque Destinations

Indiana might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of photography hotspots. However, our unassuming state is packed with beautiful landscapes and picturesque destinations. Yes, you’ll find barns, covered bridges and acres of corn. But within the Hoosier state you’ll also find plenty of hidden gems that are a shutterbug’s dream.

Toptours has created a list of the best places in the state to take a picture. They range from stunning lakeshores to historic sites. We have selected the lucky top 7 photography locations in Indiana that will have you reaching for your camera in no time. Is Indiana Instagrammable? You bet!