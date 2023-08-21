Listen Live
Capture Indiana’s Charm: Top 7 Picturesque Destinations

Published on August 21, 2023

Photography, friends and women in city for travel on holiday, adventure and vacation on weekend. Camera, peace sign and female people take picture for social media, memories and bonding in town

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Indiana might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of photography hotspots. However, our unassuming state is packed with beautiful landscapes and picturesque destinations. Yes, you’ll find barns, covered bridges and acres of corn. But within the Hoosier state you’ll also find plenty of hidden gems that are a shutterbug’s dream.

Senior woman in the mountains photographing with a vintage photo camera

Source: Dalibor Cerskov / Getty

Toptours has created a list of the best places in the state to take a picture. They range from stunning lakeshores to historic sites. We have selected the lucky top 7 photography locations in Indiana that will have you reaching for your camera in no time. Is Indiana Instagrammable? You bet!

 

1. Indiana Dunes National Park

Indiana Dunes National Park Source:Getty

Perched on the shores of Lake Michigan, Indiana Dunes is a paradise for both photographers and adventure seekers. The gentle waves, sandy shores, and unique landscapes make for Instagram-worthy shots. Hiking, biking, and picnicking are popular activities here, and the nearby state park offers opportunities for more breathtaking captures.

2. Brown County State Park

Fall foliage at Brown County State Park, Indiana Source:Getty

Fall in love with the fall foliage at Brown County State Park. Spread over 16,000 acres, this park is a canvas of colors especially during autumn. Capture the changing leaves as you hike, camp, and enjoy nature’s artistry.

3. Michigan City Lighthouse

White and red lighthouse on lake in winter with snow Source:Getty

A century-old lighthouse on Lake Michigan’s shoreline offers postcard-worthy scenes. The lighthouse and its catwalk provide captivating visuals for every camera enthusiast.

4. Monument Circle in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle Source:Getty

Capture the heart of Indianapolis at Monument Circle. This towering landmark offers panoramic city views, surrounded by modern skyscrapers and bustling streets.

5. Cataract Falls

Indiana Cataract upper waterfall in Autumn Source:Getty

Indiana’s largest waterfall, Cataract Falls, is a scenic wonder. With its cascading waters and changing seasonal backdrop, it’s a photographer’s delight.

6. Marengo Cave US National Landmark

Marengo cave Source:Getty

Explore the subterranean wonders of Marengo Cave. Capture the breathtaking formations and the unique underground landscape of this natural attraction.

7. Indiana Statehouse

Building exterior of the Indianapolis statehouse, Indiana, USA Source:Getty

Marvel at the architectural beauty of the Indiana Statehouse. Capture the ornate details of this historic building, inside and out.

