Bernie Sanders wants a 32 hour work week.
1. Will Holcomb sign the antisemitism bill?Source:Getty
Will Holcomb sign the antisemitism bill?
Holcomb casts doubts on antisemitism ban, signs happy hour bill | State Government | journalgazette.net
Bernie Sanders Proposes Reducing Americans' Workweek to 32 Hours – The New York Times (nytimes.com)
3. Hormel Perforated chips for double dippingSource:Getty
Perforated chips for double dipping – https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/food/hormel-perforated-chip-double-dipping/
….but if it’s two chips, there’s no double dip. But if your hands are all over the part you are dipping, it’s still disgusting.
4. Cable News fails because they’re just filling time and not engaging concepts.Source:Getty
