Bernie Sanders wants a 32 hour work week.

Published on March 15, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:

1. Will Holcomb sign the antisemitism bill?  

Will Holcomb sign the antisemitism bill?  

Holcomb casts doubts on antisemitism ban, signs happy hour bill 

2. Bernie Sanders wants a 32 hour work week.

Bernie Sanders wants a 32 hour work week.

3. Hormel Perforated chips for double dipping

Perforated chips for double dipping

….but if it’s two chips, there’s no double dip. But if your hands are all over the part you are dipping, it’s still disgusting.

4. Cable News fails because they’re just filling time and not engaging concepts.

