Barbie Honors Eight More Women With “Role Models” Dolls

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Another eight women now have their own unique Barbie dolls, and you will probably recognize some of their names.

Through the Role Models collection, Barbie works with women to create dolls in their likenesses, and these dolls are only ever given to the women who inspired them. They are not sold to the general public.

This year, these eight women were each honored with a unique doll:

Viola Davis – An actress, EGOT winner, entrepreneur, and activist known for her work in films like “The Help,” “Fences,” and “Doubt.” Shania Twain – A singer, performer, and founder of the charity Shania Kids Can, known for hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Helen Mirren – A British actress who has achieved both the British and American Triple Crowns of Acting. She also narrated the “Barbie” film in 2023. Kylie Minogue – An Australian singer and performer, known for hits like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” Lila Avilés – A Mexican director and screenwriter known for films like “The Chambermaid” and “Totem.” Maira Gomez – An indigenous Brazilian influencer who, according to Mattel, hopes “to present the culture and traditions of her people and share her daily lives and those of her community.” Nicole Fujita – A Japanese model, actress, and businesswoman. Enissa Amani – An Iranian-German comedienne, actress, and performer known for addressing topics like politics, racism, and more.

Other women who have been honored with Role Models dolls in the past include tennis star Naomi Osaka, model Liu Wen, skateboarder Sky Brown, and makeup artist and businesswoman Pat McGrath.

March is also Women’s History Month, with International Women’s Day happening Friday. And, Barbie will be celebrating its 65th birthday Saturday.