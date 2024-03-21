AOC suffers meltdown after Bobulinski calls Biden a criminal https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1770497270552670430?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux Passes AwaySource:Senator Jean Breux
Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux Passes Away (wibc.com)
Listen:
2. Why Trump polls remain highSource:Getty
3. Rates hold. But a tease of cuts was enough for the markets to rejoiceSource:Getty
Rates hold. But a tease of cuts was enough for the markets to rejoice – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/federal-reserve-holds-interest-rates-steady-maintains-forecast-for-3-rate-cuts-in-2024-180231430.html
4. Biden is buying votesSource:Getty
Biden cancels nearly $6 billion in student debt for 78K public service workers Biden cancels nearly $6 billion in student debt for 78K public service workers (msn.com)
5. AOC suffers meltdown after Bobulinski calls Biden a criminalSource:Getty
AOC suffers meltdown after Bobulinski calls Biden a criminal https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1770497270552670430?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
Listen:
6. US has submitted new draft resolution to UN calling for immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in GazaSource:Getty
US has submitted new draft resolution to UN calling for immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/us-has-submitted-new-draft-resolution-to-un-calling-for-immediate-cease-fire-between-israel-and-hamas-in-gaza/ar-BB1kgV1P
Listen: