Listen Live
Politics

AOC suffers meltdown after Bobulinski calls Biden a criminal

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AOC suffers meltdown after Bobulinski calls Biden a criminal https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1770497270552670430?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux Passes Away

Senator Jean Breaux Source:Senator Jean Breux

Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux Passes Away (wibc.com) 

Listen:

2. Why Trump polls remain high

Trump Eagle Pass TX border Source:Getty

Why Trump polls remain high. 

3. Rates hold. But a tease of cuts was enough for the markets to rejoice

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds His News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting Source:Getty

Rates hold. But a tease of cuts was enough for the markets to rejoice – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/federal-reserve-holds-interest-rates-steady-maintains-forecast-for-3-rate-cuts-in-2024-180231430.html

4. Biden is buying votes

President Joe Biden cancellation of student loan. Source:Getty

Biden cancels nearly $6 billion in student debt for 78K public service workers Biden cancels nearly $6 billion in student debt for 78K public service workers (msn.com)

5. AOC suffers meltdown after Bobulinski calls Biden a criminal

House Judiciary Hunter Biden Source:Getty

AOC suffers meltdown after Bobulinski calls Biden a criminal https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1770497270552670430?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

Listen:

6. US has submitted new draft resolution to UN calling for immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

United Nations Security Council Meets To Discuss War In Middle East Source:Getty

US has submitted new draft resolution to UN calling for immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/us-has-submitted-new-draft-resolution-to-un-calling-for-immediate-cease-fire-between-israel-and-hamas-in-gaza/ar-BB1kgV1P

Listen:

RELATED TAGS

Indiana
Trending
House Judiciary Hunter Biden 6 items
Politics

AOC suffers meltdown after Bobulinski calls Biden a criminal

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close