2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Nominees Revealed

Published on February 10, 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees have been revealed, with many making the list for the first time.

Each year, the Rock Hall celebrates culture and history by inducting performers who have uniquely impacted the music scene.  The museum and hall of fame is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nominees are eligible if at least 25 years have passed since their first commercial recording, among other criteria.

Previous inductees include Alice Cooper, the Beastie Boys, David Bowie, Ray Charles, Miles Davis, and Eminem.  Continue reading to see this year’s nominees.

2024’s inductees will be announced in April.

2024 Nominees:

1. Mary J. Blige

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

2. Mariah Carey

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-SHOW

3. Cher

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-BALMAIN

4. Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band In Concert

5. Eric B. & Rakim

Eric B. & Rakim Live in Concert

6. Foreigner

Foreigner

7. Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton

8. Jane’s Addiction

2009 SXSW Music Festival - Playboy`s "Rock the Rabbit" Party

9. Kool & the Gang

Tory Sport: Flatiron store opening, New York, America - 06 Apr 2016

10. Lenny Kravitz

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

11. Oasis

Oasis Original Line Up 1993

12. Sinéad O’Connor

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor

13. Ozzy Osbourne

Bill Tompkins Ozzy Osbourne Joe Holmes Archive

14. Sade

Live Aid Concert

15. A Tribe Called Quest

"A Tribe Called Quest" Portrait Session

