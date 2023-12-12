Listen Live
16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention The Word Christmas

Published on December 12, 2023

FINLAND-FATHER CHRISTMAS

Source: MARTTI KAINULAINEN / Getty

Did you ever know that some Christmas songs don’t actually say the word “Christmas” in them.

Instead, they talk about things like winter, snow, or being together with loved ones during the holiday season.

These songs still make us feel happy and festive, even without using the word “Christmas.”

Some examples of these songs include “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

They remind us of the fun and joy that comes with the holiday season, even if they don’t say the word “Christmas” directly.

So, when you listen to these songs, remember that they are still about the holiday season, even if they don’t say the word “Christmas” out loud!

Take a look at our list of 16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention Christmas below!

1. Let It Snow – Dean Martin

Let it snow lettering and snowman character Source:Getty

2. A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin

Hot chocolate with snowman marshmallow Source:Getty

3. Baby, It’s Cold outside – Zooey Deschanel, Leon Redbone

Large Crystal Snowflake Ornament on Fir Branches Source:Getty

4. Winter Wonderland – Michael Buble

FINLAND-FATHER CHRISTMAS Source:Getty

5. Frosty the Snowman – Jimmy Durante

Snowman and tit Source:Getty

6. You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft

Lifting spirits in the dark Source:Getty

7. Home for the Holidays – Perry Como

US-NEW YORK-LIFESTYLE-CHRISTMAS Source:Getty

8. Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Christmas bells with bow on shiny background snowflakes Source:Getty

9. Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes

An image to celebrate Christmas Source:Getty

10. Silver Bells – Dean Martin

Christmas Ornaments Source:Getty

11. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams

Christmas Season In Toronto, Canada Source:Getty

12. Deck the Halls – Nat King Cole

Tongue of Christmas bell. Source:Getty

13. Jingle Bells – Dean Martin

Christmas bell Source:Getty

14. My Favorite Things – Julie Andrews

Stylish Christmas decoration and ornaments. Happy New Year background. Source:Getty

15. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – The Ronettes

Beautiful young woman in Santa hat presenting Christmas gift to her boyfriend at served table in decorated room Source:Getty

16. Happy Holidays – Andy Williams

Happy Holidays banner text, hand drawn lettering in sketchy, retro style, with bright, modern colors Source:Getty

