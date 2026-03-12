Listen Live
Shooter Dies after Attack on Michigan Synagogue

Multiple reports say the person who attacked a Michigan synagogue is dead.

Published on March 12, 2026

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

DETROIT, Mich. — Multiple reports say the person who attacked a Michigan synagogue is dead.

The attack took place at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, northwest of Detroit, when a person apparently crashed a vehicle into the temple. Shots were fired, and the local sheriff says security at the temple “engaged” the suspect.

Police say there are no other confirmed injuries.

Light smoke can still be seen coming from the roof of the temple. FBI Director Kash Patel says agents are on the ground, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s monitoring the situation. The Jewish Federation of Detroit has ordered all Jewish organizations to activate a lockdown protocol. Local schools in the area have been placed in secure mode.

