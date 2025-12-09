Part of I-65 Blocked After Ammo Truck Blaze

Source: 511in.org / 511in.org

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A fire in the wheel well of a semi hauling military munitions forced authorities to close a nine-mile stretch of Interstate 65 in both directions Tuesday, Lt. Dane Duke of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said.

Duke said deputies received a call about a fire that “initiated in the wheel well of the semi-trailer.” The driver managed to put out the flames before they spread, but the truck was carrying an estimated 300 rounds of munitions.

“Obviously, with the delicate cargo, the interstate was shut down in both directions from the 55 exit in Jackson County to the 64 exit in Bartholomew County,” Duke said. “It’s going to be an extended closure. We’re waiting for an Army EOD team to arrive and make the scene safe before we can begin the process of reopening the interstate.”

The driver was not injured. Investigators believe brake failure caused the fire.

Duke, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 11 years, said he has never seen anything like it locally. “This is a very unique ride,” he said. “I don’t remember anything like this on the interstate.”

Deputies moved back more than 2,000 feet, following guidance from Army explosives personnel. “We were told to get ourselves over 2,000 feet back, and that was an instruction from the Army,” Duke said. “Outside of that, we’re taking common-sense precautions and following whatever EOD is advising. Right now we’re just waiting on their arrival.”