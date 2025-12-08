Cignetti Talks College Football Playoff Prep

Indiana Hoosier Football

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier football team is now turning its attention to the College Football Playoff. They play at the Rose Bowl on January 1 with their opponent set to be either Oklahoma or Alabama.

On Sunday, Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti discussed how his team will try to deal with the long time off before their next game.

“We’ll treat the first half of this just like any off week. We’ll practice enough to stay sharp, get the rest and recovery in, get the weights in. Once we figure out who we’re going to play, which will be Friday night the 19th, I think, then we’ll be able to kind of hone in and go into game plan mode, game plan practice mode. We’ll essentially get two full weeks in of opponent prep. We’ll get a Monday through Thursday in, then get a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday in here. We’ve already been through Thursday once. Thursday and Friday, we’ll get that when we get out there,” said Cignetti.

The Hoosiers are now the #1 team in the country after beating Ohio State to win the Big Ten Championship this past Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

“It was a great effort. When you play a great team, they’re going to make plays, you’re going to make plays. You just got to make one more than they do,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti believes his team will be ready no matter what.

“We have great character kids and leadership on this team. I have absolutely no question we’ll be ready to play,” said Cignetti.

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper was injured in the first quarter and had to come off the field. He did not return against Ohio State.

“Omar, we’ll know a little bit more as we go. We don’t expect it to be anything. We don’t think there was anything that happened in the game that will affect our next game,” said Cignetti.