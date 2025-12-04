Marian Football Team Withdrawn from NAIA Playoffs

Marian University

MARIAN, Ind.–Marian University announced on Thursday that the NAIA has withdrawn Marian’s opportunity to compete in the NAIA Football Playoff Championship Series because an academically ineligible student-athlete participated in three games this season.

It is because of that that Marian will not play its scheduled playoff game at Keiser University on Saturday December 6. That also means their season is over.

“We sincerely apologize to Keiser University, the NAIA, our student-athletes, and the Marian community that we cannot continue our season. This is a disappointing outcome for everyone involved. We regret the disruption it causes and are taking immediate steps to address the root causes,” said Steve Downing, Marian University Athletic Director.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The university says the athletic department found the eligibility issue during a routine internal review and reported the matter to the NAIA. The university says it has fully cooperated with the NAIA. This might also mean that Marian may have to vacate the three games in which the ineligible student-athlete competed.

“As is often the case with inadvertent eligibility issues, multiple factors contributed to this situation. We have identified gaps in our processes, are implementing strengthened academic and eligibility checks, and will complete a formal internal review. Our coaches acted in good faith and were not previously aware of the eligibility violation,” Downing continued.

A letter to the university has been sent out from the desk of President Daniel J. Elsener. The letter from President Elsener reads:

“I write with a heavy heart to share an important and difficult update. On December 2, we self-reported to the NAIA that we had just learned a member of our football team had become ineligible to play after his course fell short of the NAIA requirement to maintain full-time student status.



I know how painful and frustrating this is for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and everyone who stands with the Knights. We deeply regret the circumstances that led to this outcome and the disruption it has caused for our team and community.

While we have systems in place to prevent these issues, we take full responsibility for the breakdown that brought us to this point. We are conducting a full audit of our academic and compliance processes to determine exactly what failed. I assure you that we will take action to correct the issue and strengthen our procedures to prevent this from happening again.



We made the decision to self-report because the integrity of our program and our university is paramount. We are fully cooperating with the NAIA and are committed to supporting the student-athlete involved and our entire football program, which has worked tirelessly to build a top-notch program. We will be transparent about findings and next steps and will share updates as they become available.



Thank you for your passion, patience, and continued support for the Knights.”

Sincerely,

Daniel J. Elsener