Mozel Sanders Foundation Gears Up to Serve Thousands on Thanksgiving

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner, an Indianapolis tradition since 1971, will serve over 40,000 meals across 52 locations this Thanksgiving.

Originally started by Rev. Mozel Sanders and his wife with just 20 meals, the event has grown into a massive community effort involving over 1,300 volunteers and multiple satellite locations.

“This will allow us to address the most pressing needs for our community,” said Stephanie Sanders, leader of the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The dinner, now led by Stephanie Sanders through the Mozel Sanders Foundation, continues to be a cornerstone of community building and support.

Ivy Tech serves as a central hub for meal preparation, where thousands of pounds of food are cooked and distributed to various sites.

Volunteers are crucial to the operation, with shifts starting as early as 7 AM on Thanksgiving Day.

The event is about more than just providing meals; it aims to offer companionship and a sense of community to those in need.

Stephanie Sanders and Chef Ricky Hatfield are among those leading the final preparations, ensuring everything is ready for the big day.

The event also receives support from various organizations, including Harlan Bakery and Friendship Church, which help store and distribute food and supplies.

Special edition t-shirts and other merchandise are available to support the cause, with proceeds helping to feed families.

The Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner exemplifies the spirit of giving and community, continuing to impact thousands of lives each year in Indianapolis.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with the Mozel Sanders Foundation for the fifth year to help those in need on Thanksgiving.

How You Can Help

Donate : Text “ MOZEL” to 53-555 Mail – 709 N Belmont Ave,, Indianapolis IN 46222 PayPal – You can donate securely using PayPal or use your credit/debit card CashApp – $MozelSanders (make sure it has the Mozel Sanders Logo)

Spread the word and download the Mozel Sanders Tool Kit

To Volunteer: click HERE to sign up for any of the locations listed

To secure a meal: call 317-636-7985 from 9a-9p by November 25th