Listen Live
Close
Local

Boar’s Head Cheese Recall Over Potential Listeria Contamination

Published on November 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Popular Deli Meat Maker Boar Head's Recalls 7 Million Pounds Of Meat After Listeria Outbreak
Justin Sullivan

STATEWIDE– Boar’s Head cheese products are being recalled over potential Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says Boar’s Head supplier issued the recall and it’s being categorized as a Class One, which means exposure could result in serious health consequences or death.

The recalled items included Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese, FS Grated Romano Cheese, Pre-cut Pecorino Romano, EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad and EverRoast Chicken Caesar Wraps sold at Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana.

If you have these products, you are strongly advised to discard them.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Health Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close