Chris “Leg-Thrill” Matthews Apologizes to Sanders for Nazi Comparison

MSNBC host Chris Matthews yielded to political terrorists on the left and offered an on-air apology to Sen. Bernie Sanders for comments invoking the rise of Nazi Germany following the 2020 Democrat front-runner’s victory in Nevada.

“I’m reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940,” Matthews said last week during the network’s caucus coverage. “And the general calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over,’ and Churchill says, ‘How can it be? You got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’”

The comments sparked a massive backlash, prompting calls for Matthews’ resignation.

“Before getting into tonight’s news, I want to say something quite important and personal. As I watched the one-sided results of Saturday’s Democratic caucus in Nevada, I reached for a historical analogy — and used a bad one. I was wrong to refer to event from the first days of World War II,” Matthews began his show Monday night.

https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1232097922529026049?s=20

He continued: “Senator Sanders, I’m sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electorate result in which you were the well-deserved winner. This is going to be a hard-fought, heated campaign of ideas. In the days and weeks and months ahead, I will strive to do a better job myself of elevating the political discussion. Congratulations, by the way, to you Senator Sanders and to your supporters on a tremendous win down in Nevada.”

Sanders supporters cheered Matthews’ apology, which sadly, will only embolden them further. The truth is, Matthews had it right the first time, according to the Chicks on the Right.

Daisy: “He really didn’t even compare Sanders to Hitler. It was a very vague reference, and media figures say that about Donald Trump every single day of the week. So when they started to demand that Chris Matthews be canceled, I just wasn’t feeling too sympathetic to their cause – particularly because Chris Matthews – Lord, forgive me for saying it – was right.” Mock: “Matthews is right to be concerned because he understands historically why socialism is a bad thing – even if it’s wrapped up in Democratic socialism bow. It’s still crap! “But Sanders understands that we live in a ‘cancel culture,’ so he’s forced to apologize and calm the radical, violent, socialist lemmings – lest they call for him to be placed in a Gulag with the rest of the Trump supporters. Daisy: “Really? You think they would put him in general population in the Gulag? Because I kind of feel like even though he’s on the outs, he’d still get favored treatment, you know? Like when celebrities and mafia bosses go to jail? I think that’s how it would probably work for Chris Matthews once Sanders wins and we’re all in Gulags. At the very least, he’d be in the group that would be the last to get gassed.” Mock: “Well, that’s his liberal privilege right there. You’re still getting gassed, Chris Matthews, but we’ll give you the plushest private chamber available at the Sanders Reeducation Camp in which to die.” Daisy: “Please their hearts. See? Sanders supporters are not without redeeming qualities. All those comments about how cities will burn and Conservatives will be executed was taken out of context. This is not authoritarian socialism, this is the kinder, cuddlier modern form of Socialism.”

https://omny.fm/shows/chicks-on-the-right/chris-matthews-apologizes-to-bernie-sanders-for-na

