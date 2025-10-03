Listen Live
Indianapolis Police Shooting Under Investigation

The suspect was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Published on October 3, 2025

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking into a shooting that happened Thursday evening when officers tried to arrest a man wanted on several charges, including illegal gun possession, robbery, and possible involvement in a child abuse case.

Just before 6 p.m., officers showed up near Grant Avenue and 10th Street after getting a tip the suspect was nearby. They surrounded a garage where he was believed to be hiding and called out commands for him to surrender.

At first, the man appeared to comply, walking toward officers with his hands up. But after a short exchange, he suddenly reached for his waistband and tried to run. One officer used a Taser, another fired a shot, and the man went down a few feet away. Police say he reached for his waistband again, leading three officers to fire additional rounds.

The suspect was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in serious condition. No officers were injured, and police say the area is safe with no ongoing threat. No weapon was found on or near the suspect.

