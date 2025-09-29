Gov. Braun Approves October 10 Execution of Roy Lee Ward

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who raped and murdered 15-year-old Stacy Payne in 2001 is scheduled to be executed on October 10.

Roy Lee Ward will face lethal injection after Governor Mike Braun accepted the Indiana Parole Board’s unanimous recommendation. The board held a clemency hearing on September 22, citing the brutality of the crime and support from the victim’s family.

Police say Ward entered Payne’s home by pretending to search for a lost dog before attacking her. His attorneys said he was remorseful and raised concerns about his mental health, including an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis that was never presented in court. They also challenged the state’s execution method in multiple appeals.

Had clemency been granted, Ward’s sentence would have been reduced to life in prison.