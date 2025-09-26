William Shatner Sets the Record Straight After Hospital Reports

Source: Thomas Cooper / Getty

William Shatner is setting the record straight after reports claimed he’d been hospitalized earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, speculation surfaced that the Star Trek icon had been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. His longtime representative, Harry Gold, quickly reassured fans in a statement to PEOPLE. “I spoke to Bill earlier this evening. He is fine. He is not in the hospital,” Gold said. “He is at home. He is 100% healthy.”

Shatner himself weighed in online, posting a meme on X that read, “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!” He added a lighthearted caption: “I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI! 😉.”

Earlier in the day, TMZ reported that the actor had experienced a “medical emergency” linked to low blood sugar levels and called an ambulance as a precaution. According to the outlet, Shatner was checked quickly and cleared to return home.

At 94, the Emmy winner remains active both personally and professionally. In June, he reflected on living with “permanent tinnitus” in a video for Tinnitus Quest, sharing that the condition began during the filming of the Star Trek episode “Arena.” “Over the years, I’ve had many ups and downs with my tinnitus, and I know from firsthand experience just how difficult it can get,” he explained.

Most recently, Shatner has been working on his fan-centered book, William Shatner … And You, which collects stories about how his work has shaped people’s lives. “My greatest joy has been the connection I’ve shared with fans over the years,” he told PEOPLE in August.

Shatner, who turned 94 in March, continues to celebrate his milestones surrounded by family and fans — and, clearly, in good health.