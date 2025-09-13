Listen Live
Local

Richmond Man Hit With More Charges After Child Exposure

Richmond Man Hit With More Charges After Child Exposure Investigation

Police in Richmond say 46-year-old Wendell Woodall exposed himself to children on two separate occasions.

Published on September 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police say a man from Richmond is facing additional charges after already being jailed for exposing himself to children.

Wendell Woodall, 46, of Fountain City, has now been charged with twelve counts of possession of child sex abuse material and one count of child solicitation. He was arrested earlier this month for performing sexual conduct in front of a minor and indecent exposure while at a Five Below store.

Richmond police executed a search warrant on one of his electronic devices that was seized following his Sept. 3 arrest. Detectives found additional evidence on that device that led to the new charges.

Woodall was also arrested on Aug. 20 for a similar incident involving indecent exposure in front of a child that in an aisle of a Meijer store in Richmond. Woodall has not been charged in that incident.

“Our job is to shield kids from monsters,” said Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly. “That means we dig, we document, and we drag your conduct into the light.”

According to online court records, Woodall has an initial hearing scheduled for Sept. 24. He’s being held at the Wayne County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

Mike Braun inauguration
Politics

Gov. Braun Expresses Hope for Lower AES Indiana Rates

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close