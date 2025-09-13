Richmond Man Hit With More Charges After Child Exposure Investigation

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police say a man from Richmond is facing additional charges after already being jailed for exposing himself to children.

Wendell Woodall, 46, of Fountain City, has now been charged with twelve counts of possession of child sex abuse material and one count of child solicitation. He was arrested earlier this month for performing sexual conduct in front of a minor and indecent exposure while at a Five Below store.

Richmond police executed a search warrant on one of his electronic devices that was seized following his Sept. 3 arrest. Detectives found additional evidence on that device that led to the new charges.

Woodall was also arrested on Aug. 20 for a similar incident involving indecent exposure in front of a child that in an aisle of a Meijer store in Richmond. Woodall has not been charged in that incident.

“Our job is to shield kids from monsters,” said Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly. “That means we dig, we document, and we drag your conduct into the light.”

According to online court records, Woodall has an initial hearing scheduled for Sept. 24. He’s being held at the Wayne County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.