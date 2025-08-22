IU Men’s Basketball Adds Baylor to Exhibition Schedule
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University men’s basketball is set to play an exhibition game with Baylor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, October 26th.
“Adding Baylor to our exhibition schedule was an important piece to our non-conference slate,” IU men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries said in a statement. “Baylor is always a talented, well-coached team that will help prepare us for our season. We are excited to showcase this game in front of Hoosier Nation in Indianapolis.”
This will be the second time the Hoosiers play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. They are scheduled to face Louisville on Saturday, December 6th.
Baylor is returning to Indianapolis, which was where the Bears won the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
“We are excited about returning to Indianapolis in October, a city that holds fond memories for the Baylor Family,” Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew said in a statement. “Playing against an opponent like Indiana in its home state is a great chance for our team to experience what it will be like playing on the road in the Big 12 Conference. We are grateful to bdG Sports for providing this unique opportunity to compete in an NBA arena against one of the nation’s most storied programs.”
If you’d like to purchase tickets for the exhibition game, they go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m.
