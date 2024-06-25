Listen Live
Crime

Filmmakers Discuss New Documentary “The Speedway Murders”

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Speedway Murders

Source: The Speedway Murders / other

In 1978, four teenagers disappeared while working the graveyard shift at their local Burger Chef in Speedway, IN. Later, their bodies were discovered in a wooded area 30 miles away.

These murders would come to be known as The Burger Chef Murders and to this day, the case remains unsolved.

Australian filmmakers Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien join Kendall & Casey to discuss their new true crime docu-drama “The Speedway Murders” which takes a dive into this case that goes down in Indiana’s history as one of the state’s most famous murder mysteries. Employing reenactments to explore four divergent theories, the film leads the audience through the intricacies of that grisly night, challenging assumptions, casting doubt on the innocence of various characters and weaving an intricate web of intrigue.

You can listen to the full interview here:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hancock County Commissioner John Jessup
Ryan Hedrick

Hancock County Commissioner Arrested on Felony Sexual Assault Charge

2003 So Cal Gen Con
Producer Karl

CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You’re Jewish or Support Israel’s Right to Exist

Charles Jansen mugshot
Kurt Darling

Former Teacher In Kokomo Accused Of Grooming Students

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Expected Across Indiana Today

Eleven Park
Kurt Darling

Expert Claims Use Of Taxpayer Money To Build New Sports Stadiums Is Not Worth It

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close