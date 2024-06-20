IMPD Releases Video of May Police Shooting Near 38th and College

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Body camera footage released Thursday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows the events that led to a fatal police shooting on May 2.

Just after 2 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a man waving a gun and threatening to shoot people near a housing complex in the 600 block of East 38th Street. That’s on the city’s near-north side.

IMPD says security footage captured the man, later identified as 35-year-old Lemar Qualls, walking the around the perimeter of the housing complex.

Responding officers received an update from dispatch about a second 911 caller in the 3900 block of Broadway Street. That’s about two-tenths of a mile northeast of the housing complex near the intersection of 38th Street and College Avenue.

The caller said a man matching Qualls’ description was on her front porch, waving a gun and making threats.

“He has a gun. He has put it in front of my face. And, he clanked it against a metal bar to let me know that it’s real,” the caller said in audio provided by IMPD. “He’s currently on my porch trying to…solicit electronics for sale, but he’s kinda…babbling all crazy stuff.”

Officers Buck and Flick arrived at the Broadway Street residence and found Qualls on the porch.

Video from Buck’s body-worn camera shows Flick step onto the porch and approach Qualls, who was sitting in a chair and holding a gun in his right hand.

Doorbell camera video shows Qualls raise the gun and point it at Flick. Flick fires several shots, followed by Officer Buck, and the gun that was in Qualls’ hand can be seen sliding across the floor.

IMPD says Officer Flick’s body camera was not activated until after he fired his service weapon.

Several other officers arrived at the scene. Body camera from a third officer shows Qualls’ gun on the patio stairs.

According to IMPD, a round from one of the officers hit the magazine, causing the gun to fall from Qualls’ hand, slide across the patio, and land on the stairs.

Officers gave Qualls medical aid until Indianapolis EMS arrived. He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died.

No officers or civilians were injured.

IMPD says the shooting is being reviewed the department’s critical incident response team. A separate and independent investigation will be conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit to ensure that department policy is followed.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted throughout the investigation and the incident will be reviewed by the Civilian-Majority Use of Force Review Board.

According to information provided by IMPD, the May 2 police shooting was the department’s fourth. Three police shootings have occurred in the weeks since. None of the suspects shot by police survived.