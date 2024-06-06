Hot Air Balloon Crash in Lowell Hospitalizes Three

HEBRON / LOWELL, Ind. — According to the Lowell Fire Department three people were hospitalized following a hot air balloon making contact with power lines on Sunday.

The balloon was in Hebron, Indiana when it hit the power lines. Witnesses who captured video of the incident can be heard saying they saw sparks come from the power line and that they did not see anyone in the balloon’s basket.

Around 7:00 p.m. the balloon would crash 13 miles from where it made contact with the power lines in Lowell, Indiana. The Lowell Fire Department responded to the crash which landed at the 19000 block of Mississippi Street and found 3 people inside the basket, two passengers and the pilot.

They say that electrical current passed from the power lines through the basket. This gave the three victims burn injuries which they were transported to the hospital for. One passenger was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Chicago while the other was flown to Loyola Hospital. The pilot was transported by ambulance to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point.

The National Transportation Safety Board Response Operations Center helped provide instructions on securing the crash site and assigned an investigator from the FAA.

The condition of the three victims was not provided.

The LFD were assisted by multiple organizations in their response including Lake County 911 Dispatch, Crown Point Fire and Rescue, the Cedar Lake Fire Department, and the Tri-Creek Ambulance Service.