Dylan Sprouse Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

Published on May 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Your kids may know him as one of the stars of the Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” but Race fans will soon know Dylan Sprouse as a Grand Marshal of the Indy 500.

Sprouse was recently named the Grand Marshal of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Essentially, this means he will tell drivers when to head to their cars in anticipation of the race.

He gained early fame through roles in films and shows like “Big Daddy” and “That ’70s Show.” He and his twin, Cole Sprouse, later starred in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and its spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck.”

Both brothers continued acting, with Dylan Sprouse now promoting his upcoming film, “The Duel.” This project – which you can read about here – was partially filmed in the Hoosier state.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles says, “The energy and excitement Dylan brings to his on-screen roles will be evident to both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock.”

The race will be held this coming Sunday. Get tickets and learn more here.

