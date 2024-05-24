When Sunday’s Storms Could Arrive and Depart

STATEWIDE--The timeline for severe weather on Sunday across Indiana is becoming more clear.

The National Weather Service believes there could be some rain and storms moving into Indiana starting Sunday morning.

“That morning convection moves through and we could see an inch or greater. Models are varied on how strong those storms will be,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says it’s hard to know just how bad things will be on Sunday until he sees how Saturday’s storms in the Midwest move towards Indiana.

“But we do have a high confidence in severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. That includes damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes,” said Updike.

Updike thinks there could be enough dry time to get the Indianapolis 500 completed. It’s supposed to start at 12:45 pm. The latest models don’t show severe weather arriving until 6 pm and last until roughly 9 pm Sunday for places like Indianapolis, Vincennes, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.

It is possible that when those Sunday storms move in during the early morning hours, some places in central Indiana could get at least an inch of rain. Updike is also concerned about high wind gusts.

“Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible. The greatest gusts are generally going to be in the western and northern parts of central Indiana with less in the southeast,” said Updike.

Updike says there are also two representatives who will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway coordinating with IMS leaders to make determinations about Sunday’s events.

You can hear the full Friday briefing from the National Weather Service below.