Listen Live
Local

Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead

The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Woman Found Dead

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS –Detectives are looking into a woman’s death on the near north side early Friday morning. She was found at North Meridian Street and East 16th Street around 2:20 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and a deputy coroner arrived; the case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

This story is developing. We will provide more information as we receive it.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Woman Found Dead
Ryan Hedrick

Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Will Storms Dampen the 108th Indianapolis 500?

Front view of an Earthmover on brownfield.
Donnie Burgess

City of Kokomo Begins Housing Development Project

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close