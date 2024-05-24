Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead

INDIANAPOLIS –Detectives are looking into a woman’s death on the near north side early Friday morning. She was found at North Meridian Street and East 16th Street around 2:20 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives and a deputy coroner arrived; the case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.
This story is developing. We will provide more information as we receive it.
