8 Year Old Says What We Are All Thinking About Inflation Prices

People across the world have been majorly affected by high cost of living and inflation, even the CHILDREN are taking notice.

An eight-year-old girl and her twin sister are going viral after ranting over how expensive ice cream is. Their mom posted the hilarious, yet relatable clip of the girl outraged after finding out the ice cream man was going to charge her nearly 9 quid (that’s $11 US dollars.)

The small, but mighty girls live in Burnley, England. You can imagine the accent only makes the situation even cuter. The mom wrote on her TikTok, “cost of living really taking its toll on Marnie.”

Preach it, sister! Someone needed to say it out loud… now get her an ice cream cone at a reasonable cost!