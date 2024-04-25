Listen Live
Princeton Couple Arrested for Stealing Mail Worth Over $1 Million

Published on April 25, 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A man and woman from Princeton, Indiana – both of whom have criminal records – may soon find themselves in prison again…for stealing mail to the tune of $1 million.

Michael Wright and Cortney Young have both been charged with mail theft, and they are individually facing charges for crimes such as unlawful possession of a mail key, aggravated identity theft, and more.

Police believe Wright used an “arrow key” multiple times to access USPS collection boxes and steal pieces of mail. “Arrow keys” allow Postal Service employees to open collection boxes, mailbox panels, and more.

According to the Department of Justice, police first started getting “complaints” about mail theft and check forgery last October.

For at least some of these thefts, Young apparently acted as his getaway driver. Officers say they stopped the two on one such occasion and found stolen wedding invitations, an “arrow key,” and more inside the car.

Later, in searching Wright and Young’s apartment, police claim they also found stolen checks worth more than $1 million, illegally owned guns, and other items.

