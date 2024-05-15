Listen Live
Teenager Charged as Adult with Murder in Marion Court Appearance

Police say Guy robbed a customer at a Marion Circle K convenience store on March 11.

Published on May 15, 2024

MARION, IND — Thirteen-year-old Zaiden Guy appeared via Zoom as a judge in Grant Circuit Court read six felony charges against him, including two counts of murder, on Tuesday afternoon.

The judge asked Guy if he had any mental or emotional issues that might affect his understanding of the proceedings, to which Guy replied no. He confirmed that he understood English.

Police say Guy robbed a customer at a Marion Circle K convenience store on March 11, stealing his gun and fatally shooting him. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Byron Dennis Jr.

Three of Guy’s family members watched from the gallery during the initial hearing as he responded to the judge on a large courtroom monitor.

Last month, Guy was moved to adult court. His family informed the judge that they were working on hiring a private attorney to represent him.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Guy’s mother questioned whether he was essentially left on his own, like an adult.

Close