Colts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday

Published on May 14, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: (Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Indianapolis – Single game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2024 home games at Lucas Oil Stadium will go on sale tomorrow, Wed., May 15, at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com, immediately following the official release of the 2024 NFL schedule at 8 p.m.

For the fourth year, each NFL team will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games. For the Colts, this will include eight regular season home games and two home preseason games.

Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions this season.

What’s more, fans are invited to join the official Colts Single Game Ticket Priority List at Colts.com/priority today to gain first access to the best available tickets once tickets go on sale (first-come, first-served).

 

