Houchin Urges Biden To Send Promised Weapons To Israel

Published on May 10, 2024

WASHINGTON — On the campus of George Washington University in Washington D.C. this week hundreds of protestors had several violent clashes with police leading up to an encampment on the campus getting cleared.

Before that happened though the Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, had not allowed police to move into clear the encampment. When members of the House threatened to subpoena her to appear before a House committee hearing she relented and told police to clear the campus of any protestors.

Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN-9th) is an alumna of GWU.

“Remarkably they finally took action, but unfortunately it shouldn’t take that. It should take us, the Congress, calling the mayor of D.C. in for a hearing to do the right thing, but unfortunately, that’s what happened,” Houchin said on Newsmax.

Houchin also made clear her feelings on the White House’s decision to withhold weapons from Israel as the IDF threatens to launch military operations in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Biden told CNN this week that if Israeli forces move into Rafah he would cut off more offensive weapons shipments. He said it was due to the concern of the number of civilians still in the city. It’s considered to be the last major stronghold for the terrorist group Hamas.

“This has been a real eye-opening experience to watch this President not stand with our ally Israel,” Houchin said. “Congress passed aid to Israel without any conditions. It’s absolutely ridiculous that this president is going to stand in the way of delivering aid to our ally, the only democracy in the Middle East.”

Houchin accuses Biden of playing politics by flexing for votes in the upcoming election with the decision to withhold the shipments of weapons.

