Madison Hotel Offers Contactless Stays, Celebrates Local History

Published on May 9, 2024

Image of The Chandler Hotel in Madison

Source: Photo Courtesy of The Chandler Hotel Website / http://www.thechandlerhotel.com

MADISON, Ind. — Would you like to enjoy a quiet weekend away from home, without having to coordinate with anyone else? Well, one “contactless” boutique hotel in Madison has you covered.

The Chandler Hotel provides most of the amenities of a traditional hotel, minus the human interactions. So, instead of calling to book a reservation and checking in at a front desk, you do everything online.

You can book one of the themed suites, such as the Midnight on Main Suite, here. Then, when it is time for your stay, you will check yourself in and be sent codes for the front door and your specific room.

The hotel also features a rooftop terrace, fitness room, and other amenities. One of the suites is even pet-friendly.

Image of The Chandler Hotel in Madison

Source: Photo Courtesy of The Chandler Hotel Website / http://www.thechandlerhotel.com

Are you not too tech-y? You can still get help by responding to the booking text or email you receive after making a reservation.

The site leans into its history, dating back to 1816 when the lot was granted to William Hendricks. Over time, the land housed a livery stable, a bottling works facility, storage for the Madison Courier, and more.

But, due to the age and history of the building, there is not an elevator. So, if stairs present a challenge, you should book a room on the first floor.

Learn more about the hotel here.

