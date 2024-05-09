Mike Braun Picks Julie McGuire as Running Mate for Indiana Governor Race

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Republican nominee for governor, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, revealed his pick for lieutenant governor ahead of the November elections.

Braun, who won the primary with nearly 40% of the votes, publicly endorsed state Rep. Julie McGuire.

In Indiana, lieutenant governor candidates are typically chosen by delegates at party conventions, often in line with the gubernatorial nominee’s preference. McGuire, who has only been in the statehouse for two years, represents parts of Marion County.

In 2022, Julie McGuire won her election by defeating the previous Republican state Representative, John Jacob. Jacob had stirred up controversy within his party by strongly supporting a total abortion ban.

“Julie shares my vision of making Indiana a national beacon of freedom and opportunity,” Braun posted on X. “Like me, Julie didn’t come from the farm system of politics – her experience comes from the real world serving her neighbors, raising a family, and getting things done on issues like child services and health freedom.”

The GOP convention is set for June 15. If the delegates choose, McGuire will team up with Braun to face Democratic nominee Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in the gubernatorial race.