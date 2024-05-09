Seven Tornadoes Confirmed Across Indiana This Week

INDIANAPOLIS –– Central Indiana expects severe weather today, but fortunately, tornadoes won’t be a concern. During Tuesday’s severe weather, seven tornadoes touched down across the state, causing damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

“There were five in Central Indiana, we had one in Northern Indiana, and then one in Southern Indiana, in Louisville’s area,” said Aaron Updike with the National Weather Service. “That all occurred on Tuesday.

When a tornado is spotted, the National Weather Service works with local emergency managers. They assess the damage to determine whether it was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado. Updike explains that having video footage of the tornado makes it simpler to confirm.

“It can be a little bit difficult (to detect tornadoes) because some of these weaker end tornadoes can look a lot of straight-line wind damage,” he said.

The biggest tornadoes confirmed on Tuesday were EF1s. Two were in Central Indiana, while one in Northern Indiana was also rated as an EF1. EF1 tornadoes typically have wind speeds ranging from 90 to 115 miles per hour.

‘It’s been an above-average month for tornadoes as far as what we’re seeing in the Ohio Valley area,” said Updike. “Especially in Ohio, where we’re close neighbors. So yes, it’s been an above-average season for tornadoes.”

Updike says there were three reported EF1 tornadoes, three EF0 tornadoes, and one unknown. An “unknown” occurs when a tornado touches down but doesn’t cause any damage.

“We are not looking at tornadoes; that doesn’t mean to let your guard down because strong wind gusts and large hail can still do some damage,” added Updike.