Listen Live
Local

IMPD Looks Into Ball Thrown at Pacers Fans During Game 6 vs. Bucks

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pacers logo on basketball court

Source: (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives are reviewing footage of Bucks guard Patrick Beverly on Thursday throwing a basketball at fans in the waning moments of the NBA Game 6 playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee’s 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana that knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs in the first round. The Pacers at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Madison Square Garden will go against the New York Knicks for Game 2 of the second round.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared a statement with News 8 on Wednesday evening.

“IMPD is aware of an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse involving an NBA player and citizen. At the time of the incident, officers completed an initial case report. The report has been forwarded to IMPD detectives, who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously. Detectives are working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved.

“Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.”

IMPD Officer William Young, a department spokesperson

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Purdue v Notre Dame
Producer Karl

Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Indy Couple Gets Over Five Years for Trafficking Firearms from Indianapolis to Chicago

Jefferson Shreve
Staff

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close