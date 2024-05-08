Listen Live
Local

Exhibition of British Sculptor’s Works This Summer in Indy

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis canal walk looking into downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Source: (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – If you are looking for something new to do this summer, consider heading to the Circle City to see sculptures crafted by a British artist.

Long-Sharp Gallery announced that it will be showing some of Patrick Hurst’s metalworks to the public, starting on June 7th.  “A Sculpture Mirrors Reality” will feature eight of his sculptures.

Indy will be one stop on the first-ever U.S. solo exhibition tour of Hurst’s art.  As for what his pieces communicate, Cassie Beadle with London’s Cob Gallery says, “Hurst urges us to question the universalities of human experience.”

Learn more about the exhibition here.  Learn more about Patrick Hurst here.

Event Details:

Where – 1 North Illinois Street, Suite A

When – June 7th, 2024

Time – 6:30 to 9 p.m.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Jefferson Shreve
Staff

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss

Early Voting Sites in Marion County
Kurt Darling

Some School Districts Pass Referenda, One Overwhelmingly Fails

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Third Round of Severe Weather, Hail and Wind Expected

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close