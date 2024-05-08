Exhibition of British Sculptor’s Works This Summer in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – If you are looking for something new to do this summer, consider heading to the Circle City to see sculptures crafted by a British artist.
Long-Sharp Gallery announced that it will be showing some of Patrick Hurst’s metalworks to the public, starting on June 7th. “A Sculpture Mirrors Reality” will feature eight of his sculptures.
Indy will be one stop on the first-ever U.S. solo exhibition tour of Hurst’s art. As for what his pieces communicate, Cassie Beadle with London’s Cob Gallery says, “Hurst urges us to question the universalities of human experience.”
Learn more about the exhibition here. Learn more about Patrick Hurst here.
Event Details:
Where – 1 North Illinois Street, Suite A
When – June 7th, 2024
Time – 6:30 to 9 p.m.
-
Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark
-
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns
-
Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting
-
Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot
-
Southwest Stopping Operations at Four Airports, Reducing Flights at Others
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Terre Haute Man's Casino Trip Ends in Violent Confrontation