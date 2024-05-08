Gregg Doyel Suspended After Weird Interaction With Caitlyn Clark

Longtime IndyStar columnist Gregg Doyel is serving a two-week suspension for his creepy and cringeworthy exchange with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlyn Clark.

Former IndyStar writer and longtime Indianapolis reporter Bob Kravitz reported that Doyel that the Star and its owners gave Doyel a two-week suspension following the exchange with Clark that took place during her debut press conference with the Indiana Fever on April 17.

Doyel won’t be attending any Fever games this season, either.

Doyel received backlash for his awkward exchange with Clark.

“Start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine,” Doyel said of the heart-hand motion Clark does to her family after every game.

The bizarre scene received extensive media coverage. Even Barstool’s founder and owner Dave Portnoy blasted Doyel for the incident, calling him a “pervert.”

Doyel issued an apology in response to backlash on X, calling his behavior “uniquely oafish” and his comment “clumsy and awkward” before “sincerely” apologizing and promising to do “do better”.

Later that day, Doyel released a follow-up column with an additional apology.

“Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry. Today I was part of the problem,” he wrote in a post with the column’s link.

“What I’ve learned is that I need to be more aware about how I talk to people — not just athletes.”

Doyel is expected to return to the Star on Monday, May 13.