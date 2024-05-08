Man Stabbed at Anderson Gas Station

Police in Anderson looking for a suspect in a stabbing that happened at an Anderson gas station.

The victim was located sitting in a vehicle at the Marathon station near the intersection of 19th and Jackson Street.

Earlier, the 36 year old male victim pulled into the gas station’s parking lot and was

approached by a white male. An altercation ensued, and the suspect pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. He then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital and remains in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Should you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact

Detective Matthew Jarrett at (765) 648-6750. You can also report an anonymous tip to Crime

Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).