Shooting claims a life on Indy’s North Side Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A person of interest has been detained in connection to a shooting near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road Tuesday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side.
Officers arrived and located a person with gunshot wounds. The person died from their injuries, IMPD confirmed.
IMPD officers on the scene of the homicide investigation had traffic backed up for several hours.
