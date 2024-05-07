Listen Live
Officer Shot in Anderson, Suspect Also Injured

Published on May 7, 2024

The suspect who shot at the officer was also wounded. They have been transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in serious condition.

The officer was outside of a GetGo gas station at the time. He is in stable condition.

Police do not know what lead to the shooting at this time. An investigation has been opened.

