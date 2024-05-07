Listen Live
It’s Primary Election Day in Indiana, Here’s What People Are Saying

Published on May 7, 2024

Election Day

Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–Today is the May Primary. The polls are open until 6 pm all across Indiana.

Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell says nearly 12,000 people voted early. That’s a roughly 2% turnout, which is similar to 2022. Hamilton, Monroe and Hendricks counties all report turnout in the low 5% range.

Voters who went to vote in Marion County not long after the polls opened said they experienced “no lines” and were “in and out in five minutes.”

The challenge for some voters has been figuring out how to vote for in Congressional races or trying to pick between the six Republican candidates running for Indiana governor.

“Trying to figure out which one was the best one was tough,” said Rosanna Moratti, a voter in Marion County. She said she picked her candidate by asking herself “which one would do what is best for the people of Indiana?”

“I’m just happy I got to vote for Nikki Haley,” said Marion County voter Kevin Krulewitch.

Charles Hyde is the President and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis. That site is one of many in Marion County where people can cast their vote today.

“Benjamin Harrison said an American citizen cannot be a good citizen who doesn’t have hope in his heart. Primaries are very much about having hope in your heart. You want to contribute to the national conversation and share your voice in helping decide what candidates advance to the General Election,” said Hyde.

Krulewitch says you’ll need to do some soul searching before you vote.

“You have to get out and communicate what your interests are and find the candidate who best meets those interests,” said Krulewitch.

