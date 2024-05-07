Push to Pass Scandal escalates as Team Penske handicaps itself for the Indy500

Owner of the Indianapolis Speedway Roger Penske, who has made a career out of winning, just handicapped his team by suspending the Team President and Engineers over the Push to Pass Scandal. Our man at the track Kurt Darling joined Tony Katz and the Morning News to discuss.

Tony Katz:

He wants to tell the entire racing world, “You can still trust IndyCar. Just because I own the thing, doesn’t mean I will take advantage. Let me show you how serious I am” … To sideline race engineers before the 500, and for the 500. This is the Belle of the Ball. This is… in many ways looks like a death penalty kind of statement for his own team.

Kurt didn’t want to characterize it as a “death penalty” but it’s definitely a handicap for his team at the Sonsio Grand Prix and also the Indianapolis 500. By suspending crucial players on his team before these big races, Roger Penske is making sure that everyone in the racing world knows that that the Push to Pass incident wasn’t an intentional plan to cheat. This significant action by Penske is key to regain trust in the operation.

