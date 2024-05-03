Listen Live
Politics

ICYMI: Worst Judge in Indiana

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis made the national news recently for all the wrong reasons when a mother who admitted to fatally smothering her baby while high on meth was allowed to walk free by controversial judge Mark Stoner. (NY Post)

This same judge also recently handed out a lenient sentence to cop killer Elliahs Dorsey, and calls were made for Stoner to step down.

But the IndyBar Association is calling Public Criticism of Judge Mark Stoner and his lenient sentencing of cop killer “false and dangerous” as published by the IndyStar:

Jason Hammer, from Hammer & Nigel, was having none of this:

Jason Hammer joined Saturday Night on the Circle to talk about Indiana’s worst judge and the Meridian Street Cease Fire protest.

Listen to the show in full here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Saturday Night On The Circle on Apple Podcasts

Saturday Night On The Circle | Listen to Podcasts On Demand Free | TuneIn

Saturday Night on the Circle (fireside.fm)

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Road Rage Shooting Pond
Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Interstate 65 Road Rage Shooting

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has done damage to the city of Indianapolis

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Daughters" Premiere
Staff

Jerry Seinfeld Says Woke Culture Ruined TV Comedy

Republican Party logo
Kurt Darling

Goodrich, Spartz Lead Indiana’s Most Expensive Primary

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close