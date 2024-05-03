ICYMI: Worst Judge in Indiana

Indianapolis made the national news recently for all the wrong reasons when a mother who admitted to fatally smothering her baby while high on meth was allowed to walk free by controversial judge Mark Stoner. (NY Post)

This same judge also recently handed out a lenient sentence to cop killer Elliahs Dorsey, and calls were made for Stoner to step down.

But the IndyBar Association is calling Public Criticism of Judge Mark Stoner and his lenient sentencing of cop killer “false and dangerous” as published by the IndyStar:

Jason Hammer, from Hammer & Nigel, was having none of this:

Jason Hammer joined Saturday Night on the Circle to talk about Indiana’s worst judge and the Meridian Street Cease Fire protest.

Listen to the show in full here:

