Two People Dead Following Bristol Plane Crash

Published on April 30, 2024

BRISTOL, Ind. — Police say two people are dead after a plane crashed in Bristol, Indiana, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers have not provided specific details about the two individuals, who likely crashed around 2:20 p.m. The plane landed in the woods near County Road 21.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies are still investigating.

