Hoosiers Lost Over $100 Million to Cyber Crimes in 2023

STATEWIDE — The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) released their fraud report for 2023 on Tuesday. The report included statistics for each individual state on the types of cyber-crimes committed and the total money lost over the course of the year.

In total Hoosier’s were scammed out of over 100-million-dollars in 2023. Residents aged 60 and older lost the greatest amount of money, accounting for $37,812,873.

The report details the total amount of people scammed in specific age groups. While 60+ year olds were scammed for the greatest amount of money two age groups were shown to be scammed more often. 60+ had a total of 1,255 victims while 30-39 had a total of 2,461 victims and 40-49 was the most targeted with a total of 3,563 victims.

Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams were the most profitable to cyber criminals last year, with 326 BEC victims losing a total of $55,751,807. A BEC scam occurs when a person impersonates a trusted vendor of an individual or business and convinces them to wire money to their account.

Other popular schemes last year were Personal Data Breaches (865 victims), Extortion (759 victims), Tech Support (570 victims), and Investment (332 victims).

In total cyber-crime complaints and losses have risen year over year. In 2022 a total of 800,944 complaints were filed. That number increased to 880,418 in 2023. 2022 had $10.3 billion in reported losses, that number rose to $12.5 billion in 2023.