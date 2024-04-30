Listen Live
News

Suzanne Morphew Autopsy Reveals Homicide, Animal Immobilization Drugs

Morphew’s remains were located in September 2023, approximately 50 miles south of her last known location.

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of Suzanne Morphew who has been missing since May 10

Source: (PHOTO: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO. –An autopsy on the remains of Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother originally from Indiana who disappeared during a 2020 bike ride and was found deceased three years later, revealed she was the victim of a homicide and had a drug combination in her system commonly used to immobilize animals.

Suzanne Morphew, aged 49, vanished during a May 2020 bike ride. Initially, her husband faced charges related to her death, but these were dropped in 2022 as authorities awaited the discovery of her body.

Morphew’s remains were located in September 2023, approximately 50 miles south of her last known location. Currently, no one faces charges in connection to her case.

The autopsy report stated that Morphew’s death was categorized as “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.” These drugs, commonly utilized to immobilize wildlife, induce analgesia and sedation, according to the El Paso County coroner’s office.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police...
Producer Karl

ICYMI: Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter “Free and protected speech is very different than hate speech”

Police lights
Wes Woodward

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

Doug Carter Addresses Media 4 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/30/24: Multiple officers shot in Charlotte, Doug Carter, Bob Knight figure, OnlyFans propaganda

1978 Indianapolis 500 - Wally Dallenbach
Kurt Darling

Wally Dallenbach, IndyCar Winner And Long-Time Official, Dies At 87

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close