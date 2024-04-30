Listen Live
Trump Fined For Violating Gag Order In Hush Money Trial

Published on April 30, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

NEW YORK — Former President Trump has been found in contempt of court for violating the gag order in his hush-money criminal case.

New York Judge Juan Merchan had barred Trump from talking about anyone connected to the case. Today, Merchan ruled Trump violated that order and fined him $9,000 in total.

Trump has made statements against witnesses. The former President argues that it’s unconstitutional to allow witnesses, like his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, to criticize him and he’s not able to respond.

Trump was also ordered to remove posts from his Truth Social account and campaign website that violated the gag order.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in order to hide hush money payments. Those payments were allegedly to keep potentially damaging stories from going public in the run up to the 2016 election.

