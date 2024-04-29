Listen Live
Indiana Pacers Playing Two Games in France During 2025 Regular Season

Published on April 29, 2024

Daily Life In Paris

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA announced on Monday that the Indiana Pacers will be traveling to Paris next season for two games against the San Antonio Spurs.

The games are scheduled for Thursday, January 23rd and Saturday, January 25th. While this is the fourth time NBA teams have played in Paris, it is the first time two regular-season games will be featured in the French capital in the same season.

“The Pacers enjoy tremendous support from fans globally, and we are excited about the opportunity to be a part of the NBA’s efforts to continue bringing the game to new generations of fans all around the world,” said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers President of Basketball Operations.

This will be the Pacers first trip to France and the tenth and eleventh international games in franchise history. The last time the blue and gold played outside the U.S. was in 2019 when they played a pre-season game against the Sacramento Kings in India.

The trip will include more than just two games as players from both the Pacers and Spurs will be a part of interactive fan activities, community outreach, and Jr. NBA basketball development programs.

Fans interested in attending one or both Paris games can purchase a fan experience ticket through nbaexperiences.com/nba-paris-game-2025. Travel is not included.

Indiana Pacers Playing Two Games in France During 2025 Regular Season

