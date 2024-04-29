NWS: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected for Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Forecasters say there are no severe weather concerns, but Hoosiers should be prepared for intermittent showers mixed with thunderstorms and lightning. This weather pattern is likely to persist into tonight before gradually diminishing.

“We are expecting a few rumbles of thunder, and winds may gust a little bit, but nothing significant,” said Mike Ryan with the National Weather Service. It won’t rain all day, but the threat will be around into this evening and early overnight.”

During the evening commute, anticipate brief episodes of heavy rainfall, with certain areas receiving approximately half an inch. Dry weather is forecasted for Tuesday, with pleasant temperatures continuing into Wednesday.

“We will see chances for showers and thunderstorms return late this week and into the weekend,” added Ryan.

Ryan says that a couple of disturbances will move into our area later in the week, but they’re not expected to reach the level of severe weather. He says that Indianapolis and areas to the west will get most of the rain, particularly in the mid-to-late afternoon, before the storm moves towards the eastern part of the state.